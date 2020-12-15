Farmer fined for felling trees without licence insists he was removing ‘scrub’

A Burren farmer was fined for felling trees on his lands without a licence, despite the court hearing the farmer “would consider some growth to be scrub as opposed to a tree".

Judge Patrick Durcan convicted farmer David McMahon for removing the trees without a license at Conga, Ruan, Co Clare between September 1st 2018 and November 30th 2018 and fined him €600.

It is understood that the case is the first such conviction under the Forestry Act 2014.

Counsel for the Minister for Agriculture, Thomas Wallace O’Donnell BL told the court that the Dept’s own estimate is that 40,000 trees were felled.

However, counsel for Mr McMahon of Ballincorra, Kilfenora, Donal Cronin BL stated that the 40,000 estimate “totally overstates what took place here”.

Mr Cronin stated that what took place “is not offending in that order at all whatsoever".

Mr Cronin stated: “The agricultural activity he engaged in was the removal of scrub from his land.”

He said the figure of 40,000 “only comes into play by an estimate by the State and what I might say is the broadest possible definition of the concept of a tree”.

The court heard McMahon has been farming the land in the Burren for generations “and would consider some growth to be scrub as opposed to a tree”

Mr Cronin stated: “What my client engaged in was normal routine agricultural practice in the area that was incentivised and facilitated by the Department over the years."

He added that “Mr McMahon didn’t realise what he was doing was wrong - it is as simple as that. I want to put that forward in the strongest possible terms".

The farmer, he said, now faced a minimum loss of earnings of €10,000 per annum.

“As a result of what has happened and as a result of the planting order that is in being now, my client will face - conservatively - a loss of earnings of direct subvention from the State of a minimum of €10,000 per annum and that arises from just one narrow condition that the Minister seeks to impose on him - the exclusion of animals from the area completely for 11 years.

“That means to all intents and purposes that this land is no longer agricultural land.”

