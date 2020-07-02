Farmer fined after incident on Carlow farm building site

A farmer in Carlow was today fined €1,500 and prosecution costs of €1,500 for breaches of health and safety legislation.

The prosecution arose after an accident that occurred on the 23rd November 2018 on a farm building under construction near Tullow, Co. Carlow.

A self-employed roofing contractor suffered personal injuries when he fell approximately 22 feet while installing roof sheets on the agricultural building under construction without any fall protection or fall prevention measures in place. The farmer pleaded guilty to the charge, in that he failed to appoint a Project Supervisor Construction Stage.

The role of a Project Supervisor Construction Stage is to coordinate the various construction work activities in such a way as to ensure the safety of all persons on site and compliance with the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work (Construction) Regulations 2013. A particular requirement is to develop the Construction Stage Safety and Health Plan with specific measures concerning work that involves particular risk such as working at a height/roof work.

Additional requirements include the coordination of contractors’ safe working procedures and ensuring all persons on site are in possession of a valid Construction Safety Awareness Registration Card (Safe Pass) and, where required, a Construction Skills Registration Card Scheme Card (CSCS).

Mark Cullen, Assistant Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Authority, said that this particular case highlighted the importance of taking the appropriate safety measures.

“The self-employed roofing contractor suffered very serious injuries following an incident which could have been prevented if the appropriate steps were taken by the client. I strongly urge all clients and duty holders to prioritise safety on-site and ensure the necessary planning is undertaken and the required precautions are in place. Failure to do so in this situation led to very serious consequences for the worker concerned.”

Online Editors