Farmer fined after buying redwater treatment in North

A Westmeath farmer has been fined €1,250 for procurement and possession of an animal medicine to treat ‘redwater’ in cattle

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to three breaches of regulations after he used Imizol on his herd without the approval of his local vet in May 2018.

Longford District Court heard that the farmer initially noticed two of his 54-strong herd had been infected by redwater and his vet prescribed a treatment.

A number of weeks later he noticed more symptoms and wanted his entire herd treated but was advised that the vet did not have the medicine in stock and it would take time for it become available.

The court heard the farmer then “panicked” and Googled treatments which led him to discover that Imizol could be obtained in Northern Ireland over the counter.

A neighbour of the farmer got the medicine in Enniskillen and the animals were treated.

An investigation was launched a number of days later by the Department of Agriculture.

Judge Seamus Hughes heard that the farmer believed that the rules on Imizol were the same North and South, and that he had “put his hands up” when enquiries began.

Eight weeks later, the farmer treated his cattle again with approval from his vet and was also forced to plough 50 acres and re-seed it to try to rid the fields of the presence of the dangerous disease.

He pleaded guilty to three charges, and was fined €750 for procuring five bottles of Imizol, as well as being fined €500 for possession of three 100ml bottles.

The third charge of failing to keep records was taken into account by the judge.

He was also ordered to pay costs of €1,750.

