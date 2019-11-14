Farmer fined €300 over trailer crash

A farmer whose trailer came free from his tractor overturning and impacting with two cars in Tarbert last year was fined €300 at Listowel District Court.

The court heard that the hitch connecting the trailer to the tractor had become worn - but in such a way that it was not readily visible to the farmer who otherwise ran a very tight show on his farm. Larry O'Neill of Tullahinell, Ballylongford, appeared before Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court last Thursday charged over the collision which occurred in Carhoona, Tarbert, on July 14 of last year with 'towing a trailer which was not maintained in such a condition so as to prevent...[it] coming loose, contrary to section six of the Road Traffic Act. Gardaí informed Judge Waters that the trailer impacted with a car approaching in the oncoming lane, which struck it sending part of the trailer into the path of another vehicle travelling behind the tractor.

Public Services Vehicle Inspector Garda James O'Brien told the Court he inspected the Massey Ferguson tractor and red turf trailer at Mr O'Neill's farm. While the tractor was 'well maintained', he said he noted 'wear at the finger of the pick-up hitch at the rear of the tractor' with the corresponding metal 'eye' of the trailer that sits on the finger showing 'normal wear and tear'.

"The trailer was not maintained to such a standard as to keep the eye from coming free from the finger...the wear on the finger had no influence on this incident, it was the fact that the eye was worn," Gda O'Brien said.

However, the wear would not have been obvious from above, he explained. Mr O'Neill would have had to have crouched under the hitch to see the damage.

Mr O'Neill - who has no previous convictions - contested the charge, saying he had often inspected the hitch, but never from 'beneath it'.

"If you had carried out an inspection under the eye would you have seen the wear and tear," Judge Waters asked Mr O'Neill, who replied 'yes'. "What would you have done?" "It would have to be corrected of course," Mr O'Neill replied.

He was fined €300 with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.

