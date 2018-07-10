AN ELDERLY farmer was killed when he toppled over a cliff while bravely trying to rescue a stranded calf.

Farmer fell from cliff while trying to rescue stranded calf, inquest told

Anthony O'Sullivan (82) died when a rope snapped while he was heroically trying to recover a fallen calf with his west Cork neighbours.

Coroner Frank O'Connell told a Bantry inquest that it was "a horrible tragedy."

The revelation came as a West Cork Coroner's inquest returned a verdict of accidental death for the father of two on October 7 last.

Mr O'Sullivan from Gortnahig, Allihies, Beara, Co Cork, died despite desperate efforts by paramedics and members of the Castletownbere Coast and Cliff Rescue group to help him.

He had suffered catastrophic head injuries including a fractured skull when the rope being used to winch the calf to the top of the cliff suddenly snapped - and Mr O'Sullivan, having lost his footing, toppled over the cliff edge.

The fatal accident occurred when Mr O'Sullivan became aware that a calf was stranded on a beach at the foot of a 34 metre high cliff.

Mr O'Sullivan, a farmer, was renting land nearby at Reentrisk and had alerted a number of neighbours for help.