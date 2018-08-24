Farmer facing third spell in jail over failure to remove cattle from land up for sale

In 2014 Mr Costello was jailed after a High Court judge found he had breached undertakings previously given to remove his livestock. He was released some days later after he purged his contempt.

Carlisle also obtained an injunction against Mr Costello in 2017 requiring him to remove the animals from the lands. He failed to comply with that order and last January was again jailed for a week for contempt.

Last month Carlisle brought fresh proceedings claiming Mr Costello had again put his cattle on the lands.

At the High Court on Thursday Mr Justice Twomey warned Mr Costello that he again faced been jailed for being in contempt of court, and gave him until Friday to remove the animals.

On Friday afternoon Carlisle's counsel Jarlath Ryan Bl told the judge that cattle remained on the lands.

Mr Costello was once again in "flagrant breach" of court orders, which counsel said was a "very serious matter" counsel said.

Mr Costello said he needed time before he could take all his cattle off the lands, which he says have been in his family for several generations.

Mr Costello said he required approval from the Department of Agriculture before he could remove his cattle because of an outbreak of TB in a neighbour's heard.

He said he had got approval from the department on Friday, but the cattle remained on the land.

He said it was "very difficult" to move them in such a short period of time and added that he had made arrangements to move the cattle and sell them at a local mart on Saturday.

In reply, Counsel said Mr Costello had no evidence to back up his reasons for not complying with the orders and said Mr Costello had been "talking out of both sides of his mouth."

In his ruling, Mr Justice Twomey noted Mr Costello's previous failure to comply with orders and his committals to prison.

The Judge said that he was again in contempt of court, and was committing him to prison for a period of three weeks.

The Judge said he was placing a stay on this order until early October to see if the cattle were removed from the land in the next 24 hours.

The Judge who said the matter would be reviewed in October also told Mr Costello that he should bring an overnight bag with him when the matter returns before the court.

