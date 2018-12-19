A Limerick farmer who shot and injured another farmer in a long-running dispute over a right of way has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.

Farmer faces prison for shooting neighbour and dog, Lassie, over right of way

Ted O’Donoghue, aged 74, of Kilmoreen, Kildimo, had pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including recklessly discharging a firearm, at Ballycasey, Kildimo on June 16, 2017.

Imposing sentence this week, Judge Tom O’Donnell said despite the age and poor health of the defendant a custodial sentence had to be imposed given the seriousness of the offence.

During an earlier sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Jason Mitchell told Limerick Circuit Court the incident was connected with a long-running dispute.

He said a laneway which passes through Mr O’Donoghue’s lands is used by a number of other farmers to access their lands.

However, the defendant has taken issue with how the laneway is used and does not believe tractors and heavy vehicles should be driven on the laneway.

“They are tearing it asunder,” he told gardai following his arrest adding the right of way dates back to the era of horses and carts.

Det Garda Mitchell said a major investigation was launched after John Hayes (67) sustained wounds to his shoulder after Mr O’Donoghue discharged his legally-held shotgun at him at around 10.30am.