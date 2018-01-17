Farm Ireland
Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges

Stock photo
Stock photo

Gordon Deegan

A 64 year old west Clare farmer was this week returned for trial in connection with 193 animal welfare charges.

At Kilrush District Court yesterday, Martin Gerald Foley of Lislanihan, Kilkee appeared in connection with the charges on dates between March 2014 and April 2016 at five locations in west Clare.

The animal welfare charges relate to cattle and horses at locations in west Clare at Lisdeen, Lislanihan, Donoghboy, Dough and Baltard.

Mr Foley is charged with breaching Section 11 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 where animal owners shall keep animals in a manner that safeguards the health and welfare of the animal, and does not threaten the health or welfare of the animal or another animal.

Mr Foley is also charged with breaching Section 12 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 where animal owners are prohibited from doing anything to an animal that causes unnecessary suffering.

Mr Foley is also charged with breaching Section 13 of the same act where animal owners must have a quantity of suitable and wholesome food sufficient to satisfy the reasonable requirements of the animal.

Mr Foley was in court this week and a two volume Book of Evidence was served on him.

Insp Tom Kennedy said that the case can be returned to the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court next month and Judge Patrick Durcan made that order.

Online Editors

