Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda

Garda Shane Bonner told the court that on January 17 last, he stopped Magee on the N4. He said Magee was driving a truck carrying bales of hay. Garda Bonner told Judge McHugh that Magee was banned from driving at the time as he had been the Garda who had prosecuted him for dangerous driving.

He said Magee had one previous conviction. At District Court 16 on December 13, 2017, Magee had been fined €400 and a two-year driving ban for dangerous driving.