Friday 9 February 2018

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda

Stock image
Stock image

A farmer who was caught delivering hay while banned from driving by the same Garda who had prosecuted him for dangerous driving was banned from the road for two years today by Blanchardstown District Court.

Judge David McHugh heard that Mark Magee has a small farm in Donegal.

Garda Shane Bonner told the court that on January 17 last, he stopped Magee on the N4. He said Magee was driving a truck carrying bales of hay. Garda Bonner told Judge McHugh that Magee was banned from driving at the time as he had been the Garda who had prosecuted him for dangerous driving.

He said Magee had one previous conviction. At District Court 16 on December 13, 2017, Magee had been fined €400 and a two-year driving ban for dangerous driving.

Magee, (46), Drumatoland, Saint Johnstone, Donegal, admitted to having no insurance at the N4, Lucan, on January 17, 2018.

Garda Bonner said a months stay had been put on the disqualification and added that it started on January 12, 2018.

Magee’s defence lawyer said his client had been under the misapprehension that he could still drive as he had not received a notification from the courts service about the ban.

He said Magee was driving from Wexford to Mayo at the time he was stopped.

He said Magee is a father of three and has a small farm in Donegal and has a small side business delivering hay.

Judge McHugh fined Magee €250 and banned him from driving for two years.


Online Editors

