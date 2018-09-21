Farmer convicted after 40 dogs found chained and neglected on property

A Limerick man was convicted and fined in Kilmallock District Court on Tuesday September 18 for a number of offences which include causing unnecessary suffering to dogs, and having chained, unburied carcasses of two adult dogs and one puppy on his property.

Mr Seamus Looby of Raheen, Garryspillane, Co. Limerick, pleaded guilty to the charges, and received a fine of €1,150.

Judge Marion O Leary also ordered him to pay an additional €1,000 to the ISPCA toward the costs of the investigation.

Judge O Leary restricted Mr Looby from keeping dogs for a period of 18 months under section 58 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Collie in vet with rope and hook attached.

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors seized 37 dogs from Mr Looby’s farm on May 16, 2017 after they were alerted to the condition of the dogs on his property by May Humphries, a veterinary inspector for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The dogs, mostly Collies, were found in substandard conditions without access to clean drinking water. Many were flea-ridden, tightly chained in outhouses and sheds, and were weak and lethargic due to the lack of basic care.

Dog chained tightly in shed.

Two adult dogs and one puppy were also discovered deceased on the initial visit, having succumbed to neglect.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine brought the prosecution against Mr Looby, and was represented by Thomas Wallace O Donnell, BL.