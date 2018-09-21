Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 21 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer convicted after 40 dogs found chained and neglected on property

"The sheer number of them, and the way they were grossly neglected was deplorable"

Collie in vet with rope and hook.
Collie in vet with rope and hook.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A Limerick man was convicted and fined in Kilmallock District Court on Tuesday September 18 for a number of offences which include causing unnecessary suffering to dogs, and having chained, unburied carcasses of two adult dogs and one puppy on his property.  

Mr Seamus Looby of Raheen, Garryspillane, Co. Limerick, pleaded guilty to the charges, and received a fine of €1,150.

Judge Marion O Leary also ordered him to pay an additional €1,000 to the ISPCA toward the costs of the investigation.

Judge O Leary restricted Mr Looby from keeping dogs for a period of 18 months under section 58 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Collie in vet with rope and hook attached.
Collie in vet with rope and hook attached.

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors seized 37 dogs from Mr Looby’s farm on May 16, 2017 after they were alerted to the condition of the dogs on his property by May Humphries, a veterinary inspector for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The dogs, mostly Collies, were found in substandard conditions without access to clean drinking water. Many were flea-ridden, tightly chained in outhouses and sheds, and were weak and lethargic due to the lack of basic care.  

Dog chained tightly in shed.
Dog chained tightly in shed.

Two adult dogs and one puppy were also discovered deceased on the initial visit, having succumbed to neglect.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine brought the prosecution against Mr Looby, and was represented by Thomas Wallace O Donnell, BL.

Also Read

ISPCA Senior Inspector Lisa O’Donovan said failure to uphold the basic level of care of these animals is just not acceptable.

"The sheer number of them, and the way they were grossly neglected was deplorable. These dogs suffered greatly and it was shocking to see three of these animals had already died. We are grateful to the Department of Agriculture for alerting us to this case and for bringing this the prosecution.”

Pointer chained in shed with injured tail.
Pointer chained in shed with injured tail.

"Mr Looby’s Solicitor told the court that the dogs had been delivered to his property by another man, who chained them in different areas and advised that they be kept that way. He claimed the dogs were only there for 2 weeks, which was confirmed by Ms Humphries, who had visited the property during that time frame and did not see any dogs present.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Vincent Dolan with his grand-daughter Dervla Dolan (19 months). Photo: Gerry Mooney

Show must go on amid visible scars of storm damage
Stock

Sterling falls after EU warns UK of a no-deal Brexit
Anna Marie McHugh. Photo: Mark Condren

Major row breaks out over TD letting slip 2019 Ploughing Championships...
Stock image

Dairy farmers facing a 50pc hit on incomes
Official figures put the attendance on the first day in the region of 97,000, while yesterday’s official attendance figures were announced as 81,500. Photo: Gerry Mooney

East takes top two ploughing titles as more than 80,000 brave the rain
The situation has been exacerbated by a shortage of tractor drivers. Stock Image

Seasonal labour shortage hits farm contractors
Seamus Sherlock,ICSA in the Independent Tent at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan Co Offaly.

VIDEO: ‘It’s like a war zone out there’ - Farmers urged to ‘stand by their...