Farmer charged with drink driving and dangerous driving tractor

The farmer is also charged with failing to produce his driving licence and driving without insurance on the same date at the same location. Expand

The farmer is also charged with failing to produce his driving licence and driving without insurance on the same date at the same location.

A County Clare farmer has appeared in court charged with drink driving and dangerous driving while driving his tractor.

At Ennis District Court, Padraig Malone (25) of Ballytarsna, Kilshanny in north Clare is charged with drink driving while driving his tractor at Calluragh East, Ennistymon on October 23 last.

