Farmer avoids jail after agreeing to stay off disputed lands

The housing development company claimed the farmer was attempting to use the lands as a runway or landing strip for light aircraft. Expand

Aodhan O'Faolain

A farmer has avoided being jailed for being in contempt of court after he gave a sworn undertaking to stay off disputed lands.

James Carey gave the undertaking before Ms Justice Miriam O'Regan at Tuesday's sitting of the High Court.

Last December the High Court made an order restraining Mr Carey, Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co Meath, from trespassing on nearby lands which housing development company Alcove Ireland Eight Ltd claims it lawfully acquired in 2017.

