Farmer admits that he threatened to shoot farmer's cattle if they entered his lands in Burren right of way row

The rights of way case was before Ennis District Court. Stock image.

Gordon Deegan

A farmer told another farmer that he would shoot his cattle if they went onto his land in a flash-point over a disputed right of way in the Burren, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court in evidence, farmer Donal O’Brien made the admission over the threat to shoot the cattle belonged to Martin Neylon.

However, Mr O’Brien denied that he made a threat to shoot “one by one” three members of the extended Neylon family at Cregg, Ballyvaughan on October 14th 2019.

