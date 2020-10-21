Farming

Farming

Farmer accused of operating landing strip for private planes on neighbour's land 

Tim Healy

A farmer is allegedly operating a landing strip for private aircraft on a neighbour's land without aviation or local authority approval, the High Court heard.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Wednesday granted an order restraining James Carey, Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co Meath, from using as an aerodrome or airstrip any part of a neighbouring 32-acre holding owned by housing development company Alcove Ireland Eight Ltd.

Alcove claims Mr Carey has carried out earthworks on the property and put out Facebook posts referring to his grass runway in Stamullen. He also posted a video showing a "touch and go" landing by a small plane on its land, Alcove says.