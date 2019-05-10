Farmer accused of breaking neighbour's cheekbone in row over straying cow found not guilty
A farmer accused of breaking his neighbour's cheekbone in a row over a straying cow has been found not guilty.
Hugh McBride, aged 44, was accused of punching Gerard McGarvey, 51, at Golan, Milford in Co Donegal.
A three day trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court heard completely conflicting reports of an alleged assault on July 8th, 2015.
McBride emphatically denied that he ever assaulted his neighbour and claimed he may have been picked injuries to his face while working on his farm.
However, Mr McGarvey claimed it was McBride who struck him twice in the head which resulted in him having his cheekbone broken and being forced to have an operation.
The pair agreed that a dispute between them stemmed back to a long-running row over a right-of-way between them.
Mr McGarvey claimed that at 8.30am on the morning of the incident he went to retrieve a cow which had strayed onto his neighbour's land.
He went to take his cow out but he said McBride shouted at him not to open the gate or come onto his lands.