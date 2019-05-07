Farmer accused of breaking neighbour's cheekbone in row over straying cow

A man has denied attacking his neighbour fracturing his cheekbone after a cow strayed onto his land in Co Donegal.

Hugh McBride, aged 44, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal charged with assaulting next-door neighbour Gerard McGarvey at Golan, Milford on July 8th, 2015.

Mr McGarvey claimed that on the morning of the alleged incident, he went to retrieve a cow which had strayed onto his neighbour's land.

However, when he went onto the lands, he claimed he was viciously attacked by McBride.

Mr McGarvey, aged 51, said that at 8.30am on the morning in question he was going to work at Milford Mart when he noticed a cow at the back of McBride's house.

He went to take his cow out but he said McBride shouted at him not to open the gate or come onto his lands.

Mr McGarvey walked on and he said McBride began to push him but he continued to walk past him.

When he did, he said he suddenly felt a blow to the right side of his head and claimed that McBride said to him "Hit me, hit me, hit me."