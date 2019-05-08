Farmer accused of assault says his land is 'constantly' overrun by cattle

A farmer accused of breaking the cheekbone of his neighbour in a row over a straying cow claims his land is constantly being over-run by cows, horses, sheep and even ducks.

A farmer accused of breaking the cheekbone of his neighbour in a row over a straying cow claims his land is constantly being over-run by cows, horses, sheep and even ducks.

Hugh McBride has denied striking neighbour Gerard McGarvey twice in the face at his home at Golan in Milford Co Donegal.

The father-of-three, aged 44, is appearing at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he denies assaulting Mr McGarvey, 51.

Mr McGarvey has told how he was set upon by Mr McBride on July 8th, 2015 when he went to retrieve a straying cow at 8.30am.

He said he required hospital treatment and had to undergo an operation after his cheekbone was broken when he was punched by McBride.

He also alleged that McBride called his family "orange bastards" but Mr McBride denied this emphatically.

The court was told that the background to the dispute is over a disagreement over a right-of-way