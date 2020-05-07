Farmer (52) arrested 'on the day mother buried' in property row

A 52-year-old farmer was arrested by gardaí arising from a property dispute with a brother on the day his mother was buried, a court has heard.

John Morrissey, of Clonreddan, Cooraclare, Co Clare, appeared before Ennis District Court yesterday charged with causing criminal damage to a fuse box at the home of his brother, Tom Morrissey, at Alva, Cooraclare, on May 5.

The Morrissey brothers' mother was buried the same day and solicitor for John Morrissey, Stiofán Fitzpatrick, told the court: "This man's mother was only buried yesterday and he was also arrested yesterday."

Judge Patrick Durcan told John Morrissey to sit up straight in the dock of the court, telling him: "You're not in a lounge bar."

Mr Fitzpatrick said while his client's demeanour may seem inappropriate to the court, "it is one where he is actively grieving".

Mr Morrissey is charged with damaging the door of the fuse box and smashing the fuse from the fuse box at the home of Tom Morrissey, which left the house with no electricity.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Sgt John Farmer said that after charge and caution, John Morrissey replied: "That's not Tom Morrissey's f**king home."

Mr Fitzpatrick said: "It is obvious that this is a family dispute and a family matter and there is a lot of tension and strong feeling in relation to that.

"Obviously, the reply after caution isn't one that you would normally expect, but it is obviously what my client believes and he is being up-front about it."

He added that "this is the basis of a lot of these issues".

"My client believes that this isn't the property of his brother who is the complainant and he believes that this will be borne out in time when the estate is dealt with."

Judge Durcan said there was a serious allegation against the accused in court.

Mr Fitzpatrick stated: "There is a significant background and context to this."

He said the property was owned by Mr Morrissey's late mother.

He stated: "We don't know who that property has been passed on to. There is no information in relation to that."

Sgt Farmer told the court: "The alleged injured party, Tom Morrissey, has made a statement stating that he has resided by himself in the property for the past 12 years."

Mr Fitzpatrick said this will be strenuously disputed by John Morrissey.

He added that John Morrissey farms all of the land surrounding the house.

Judge Durcan commented: "There can be family rows and things can happen and they can happen at times of death."

He rejected John Morrissey's application for bail and remanded him in custody to appear via video link next Wednesday.

Sgt Farmer said the family had requested that John Morrissey not be remanded to Limerick prison as he has two siblings who are both prison officers and they would cross paths at that prison.

However, Judge Durcan said he was bound to remand the accused to Limerick Prison and remanded him there.

Irish Independent