Farm slurry biogas electricity generating facility permission set aside

Stock photo
Stock photo

Tim Healy

The High Court has set aside An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the construction of an electricity generating biogas facility in Co Meath.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons quashed the board's permission on June 9, 2016, to Greenfield Ventures Limited for the construction of two anaerobic slurry digestors, storage tanks, an office building, silage pit and other associated works at Gillstown, Garlow Cross, Navan.

The facility is designed to convert farm slurry and other biodegradable waste in renewable energy and fertiliser.

Mr Justice Simons said the board had reached certain conclusions in the case concerning an EU directive on the control of major accident hazards involving dangerous substances.  

These conclusions, he said, were unreasonable because no material had been provided which was capable of justifying those conclusions in regards to EU directive, known as Seveso III.

Niall Halpin of Johnstown, Navan, had brought the judicial review challenge on grounds including that the board's decision was flawed.

Mr Halpin has permission to build a private dwelling house close to the proposed plant.

He had concerns about the noise and disturbance that will come from the proposed development.

Also Read

The action was opposed by the board.   Greenfield Ventures and Meath Co Council were notice parties to the action.

Mr Justice Simons said one of the concerns was that the board had found that there was no likelihood of the 10 tonne limit for the storage of biogas at the proposed site being exceeded.

This conclusion, he said, was based on technical information provided by the developer.

However, when the documentation actually relied upon by the the board was considered, that conclusion could not be supported, he said. 

Contrary to a recommendation made to the board, a condition of the planning permission did not require the developer to demonstrate that the maximum quantity of biogas present on the site at one time could never exceed 10 tonnes, he said. 

The Judge rejected Mr Halpin's arguments that the proposed development was incorrectly characterised by the board.

He also found an Environmental Impact Assessment screening determination carried out on the proposed plant was lawful.

The judge, who adjourned the matter to a date in early June.  He would hear the sides then on whether the matter should be remitted back to the board for further consideration or if a fresh application for planning should be made. 

Online Editors





More in News

Stock picture

Man (60s) dies in farming accident 'after he is fatally injured by animal'
Photo: Stock image

Agriculture students have to resit exam as test paper 'compromised'
Micheal Martin speaking. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Micheal Martin accuses EU of breaking tradition to announce €100m...
Ireland's grassland system is so suited to meat and dairy production that a switch to a more plant-based production system would only deliver limited results on reducing farming's carbon footprint. Stock image. Damien Eagers / INM

Plant-based food only cuts emissions by 10pc
Stock picture

Recommendations on vet practice ownership due in weeks
To a tea: A woman picks tea in Darjeeling – geographical indication labels can be used to show where products are from

Geographic labels are 'like intellectual property for farmers'
It might be too early to put the election posters on lamp posts but Keith Suffin is getting his message out early as the Fine Gael local elections candidate goes about his daily business in Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices, broadband and rural isolation are top of the agenda for...


Top Stories

'Medicinal cannabis - for which there is a rapidly growing multibillion-euro market - was not included in the planting trials because a licensing and regulatory process must first be undertaken nationally before it can be grown commercially' (stock photo)

Bord na Móna considering cannabis crops on Irish bogs in state body...
caption

Why this mobile farm doesn't sugarcoat the realities of farming even when...
Stock image

Anne Fitzgerald: 'Crying foul after daft drake and black hen create chaos in...
Yellow-flowered colza plants are seen in field in Saint-Jouan-des-Guerets, France, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rapeseed gets relief from rain but EU crop still set to shrink
Gresham House, which is now managing 10,000 acres of forest here, plans to open an Irish office

UK asset manager plans to build on Irish forestry deal
Matchmaker Mairead Loughman (centre) at the recent Farmer Wants A Wife dating and cancing event in Moate, Co Westmeath.

Farmers looking for a wife go back to basics to find love
Teagasc Specialist Damien Costello, host farmer John Curley, and Teagasc Roscommon’s Brian Daly and Michael Conroy.

'I had a huge meal bill and too much grass when I didn't need it'