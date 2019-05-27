Farm slurry biogas electricity generating facility permission set aside

The High Court has set aside An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the construction of an electricity generating biogas facility in Co Meath.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons quashed the board's permission on June 9, 2016, to Greenfield Ventures Limited for the construction of two anaerobic slurry digestors, storage tanks, an office building, silage pit and other associated works at Gillstown, Garlow Cross, Navan.

The facility is designed to convert farm slurry and other biodegradable waste in renewable energy and fertiliser.

Mr Justice Simons said the board had reached certain conclusions in the case concerning an EU directive on the control of major accident hazards involving dangerous substances.

These conclusions, he said, were unreasonable because no material had been provided which was capable of justifying those conclusions in regards to EU directive, known as Seveso III.

Niall Halpin of Johnstown, Navan, had brought the judicial review challenge on grounds including that the board's decision was flawed.

Mr Halpin has permission to build a private dwelling house close to the proposed plant.

He had concerns about the noise and disturbance that will come from the proposed development.