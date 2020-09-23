Farm labourer gets suspended sentence over attack, and theft of chequebook

A FARM labourer who assaulted his sister-in-law with a blackthorn stick, causing her harm, and who hit her son when he intervened to help her, received a nine-month sentence at Listowel District Court on Thursday, which the presiding Judge suspended for two years.

The man also received a suspended eight-month sentence for stealing a chequebook, and cashing cheques to a total value of €6,310.50; and a separate suspended eight-month sentence for the theft of a mobile phone and wallet, containing a credit card he used 16 times to make contactless payments.

John Roche, 77 O'Connell's Avenue, Listowel, was before Judge David Waters for the finalisation of his case.

The Court heard that Mr Roche had paid €900 in respect of the loss of the chequebook, but that there was no longer any animosity between him and his former employer; and that he had paid €400 in respect of the debit card he used.

Solicitor Pat Mann said his client was deeply contrite over his actions, explaining that drink had played a large part in his behaviour, but that he stood before the Court as a 'great success story of the system'.

He has not taken a drink in two years and is back living with his family and getting on very well, Mr Mann explained.

Drink had been behind the assault of his sister-in-law, who is a sister of his own wife, the Court heard.

"The sisters didn't get on with each other, but it doesn't help things if someone foolishly goes to remonstrate with somebody with drink on board," Mr Mann said.

Gardaí told the Court he had hit his sister-in-law on the arm with the shillelagh as she raised it defensively during the altercation at the door of her home.

"The victims are happy for the court to proceed in their absence," Sgt Kieran O'Connell had informed Judge Waters.

Mr Mann said that his client had stolen the chequebook from his employer over a grievance about pay, but that there was no longer any animosity between the two. "In fact he has done some work for him in recompense."

The theft of the wallet occurred in McMunns, Ballybunion, during the Listowel Races - September 14,2018 - when a man left the items behind on the bar counter. Temptation unfortunately got the better of Mr Roche, Mr Mann told the Court.

