Farm campaigner denies claims of flour theft that led to alleged unfair dismissal from Pat the Baker

A farmer who denies stealing flour from his job at a bakery late at night says he was only ever doing his employer a favour by taking away material that wasn’t safe for use as animal feed.

However the company, Pat the Baker, says there would be “huge implications” if the material allegedly stolen had ended up in the human food chain without being processed by a registered receiver of food waste.

Padraig Cunningham says he was unfairly dismissed by Pat the Baker Unlimited Company following a flawed disciplinary process and appeals mechanism that led to a finding of gross misconduct.

The company says it doesn’t matter whether the value at stake was 20 cent or €2,000 – its theft policy is zero-tolerance.

Mr Cunningham worked in the Pat the Baker site in Granard, Co Longford since 1996 and had been promoted to yard supervisor as part of a settlement package agreed in January 2020 in respect of a previous grievance involving the payment of wages and personal injuries, the Commission was told.

At a remote adjudication hearing earlier this week (Monday), the bakery’s general manager Anthony Maguire said bottles of hand sanitiser had gone missing from the bakery in April 2020 and he started watching CCTV tapes to try and find out who had taken them.

It was during this investigation that he noticed that Mr Cunningham had been recorded taking away a full waste bin on the front loader of a tractor.

“I just came upon it by accident,” he said.

The bins contained up to a tonne of waste material from the bakery including flour captured during sieving, dough and unsaleable bread, he said – material which was supposed to be sold to a contractor for processing into use in animal feed.

The contractor paid €68 a ton for the material and bought 1,300 tonnes a year, he said, removing a skip around three times a fortnight.

Mr Maguire said there had been a financial loss to the business as the company was unable to sell the material to the contractor.

He said Mr Cunningham did not have permission from him to take the material away, nor from the firm’s managing director or anyone else who would have had the authority to allow it.

James Cleary of Ibec, representing Pat the Baker, asked Mr Maguire whether he believed the complainant “was aware he shouldn’t be removing stock”.

“Yeah I did,” he said, adding that the material had been taken late at night and very early in the morning.

Mr Cleary submitted that Mr Cunningham had been dismissed for gross misconduct on 17 May 2020 following an investigation by Frank Burton, the company’s head of human resources.

He said Mr Cunningham admitted taking material from the premises but denied it was theft maintaining that he had been given permission to take the material.

But he said the investigation had found “factual discrepancies” in his statements and that the complainant had been “unable to demonstrate he had permission”.

“We’ve a very clear no-tolerance policy for theft, whether that is 20 cent or €2,000,” Mr Burton said.

Conor Quinn BL, for the complainant, put it to Mr Burton that no such policy had ever been put in writing.

Mr Cunningham appealed to the company’s managing director Declan Fitzgerald in July 2020, who upheld his termination.

He said traceability had become more of a concern for the company owing to changes to food regulations in the 2000s and the company had keep records of where all of its by-products ended up in the event of a recall.

He said there would be “huge implications” if the material allegedly stolen by Mr Cunningham had ended up in the human food chain without being processed by a registered receiver of food waste.

“It could be well up to closure, contaminating the food chain, a high fine, a percentage of turnover,” he said.

Mr Cleary asked him whether he believed Mr Cunningham was aware of the potential impact on the company.

“100%,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Mr Quinn put it to Mr Fitzgerald that a superior of Mr Cunningham’s had told him to remove waste material on pallets ahead of an audit inspection.

“He didn’t tell him to take it home, he told him to get it moved,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Mr Fitzgerald added that Mr Cunningham had been trained in traceability and signed off on it – and that he would have known what he was doing was “highly illegal and irresponsible”.

He said that as secretary of the Cavan Beef Plan group, Mr Cunningham should have been particularly aware of the risks involved if the material was given to animals.

“It’s theft,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Following the split in the Beef Plan movement in spring 2020, the Co Cavan group formed part of the new Irish Beef and Lamb Association, with Mr Cunningham remaining as branch secretary.

Mr Fitzgerald described Mr Cunningham as a “good guy, likeable guy, intelligent guy, not someone you’d want to lose”.

Mr Cunningham said he sat on the plant’s works committee and would have heard about any changes to the staff handbook – but he said he was not told about any policy allowing the use of CCTV in disciplinary investigations.

“It’s something I would have had an interest in if it was to be introduced,” he said.

Mr Quinn asked Mr Cunningham about a number of incidents the company had cited in the disciplinary proceedings, including a list of flour weights.

Mr Cunningham said he had recorded the weights after removing material from the sieving mechanism and sent them on to help a manager account for a discrepancy between the weight of flour bought in and the plant’s output.

He said the manager had asked him to weigh it and he did so every Wednesday, sending it on the details by WhatsApp.

“It can’t go into animal feed – it’s flour going into landfill,” he said. “It could contain glass shards, heavy metals, timber – we were always told it has to go into landfill.”

Mr Quinn also asked him to comment on a number of CCTV stills.

He said one of them showed him moving pallets of expired soda bread mix.

“He [a manager] brought it out to me and said get rid of that,” Mr Cunningham said. “That’s for you, get rid of that.”

“If it moulds it’ll cause breeding cattle to abort, they can’t be fed it,” he said.

He also said flour improver he was accused of taking was mostly composed of ascorbic acid, which would “poison the rumen” of cattle and could not go in animal feed either.

“The best thing to do would be to compost it,” he said.

He said he gained no advantage from removing the material from the yard and considered himself to be “doing a favour moving it, getting rid of it”.

He said he could be seen bringing an empty pallet back to the yard and that he did so because the pallet could be returned for a deposit and had a value.

He says he tried to explain that it wasn’t safe to sell on sieved material for animal feed during the disciplinary process.

“It wasn’t a saleable product for the company. I know that they say it was. That’s their own argument, not mine, unless the Department of Agriculture wants to come in on it,” he said.

“It wasn’t me that was putting the company at risk. The only way the company was at risk was by putting that stuff in the [feed contractor’s] bin,” he said.

He said after spending ten years on the plant’s works committee he had been sidelined before his dismissal and suggested his past involvement with the group have been part of the motivation for his removal.

In cross-examination, Mr Cleary put it to Mr Cunningham that “everyone who gave you permission is either dead or no longer with the organisation”.

He said it was “a bit suspicious” that he was recorded moving the material at “6am, 7pm, Sundays”.

“I work 5am to 11pm,” Mr Cunningham said.

“Really, at the end of the day, you did admit to this,” Mr Cleary said.

“I tried to explain to you that you cannot let that stuff into the food chain,” he said.

“You keep saying that but this really comes down to right and wrong,” Mr Cleary said.

“I had permission,” Mr Cunningham said.

In closing Mr Quinn said his client had been denied fair procedures as he had not been able to see the CCTV footage of the alleged thefts or to cross-examine witnesses during the disciplinary and appeals process.

He said Mr Cunningham had “held his hands up” as soon as the question was raised.

Adjudicating officer Marguerite Buckley adjourned the hearing to consider her decision.