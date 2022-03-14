Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farm campaigner denies claims of flour theft that led to alleged unfair dismissal from Pat the Baker

The farmer worked in the Pat the Baker site in Granard, Co Longford since 1996. Expand

Close

The farmer worked in the Pat the Baker site in Granard, Co Longford since 1996.

The farmer worked in the Pat the Baker site in Granard, Co Longford since 1996.

The farmer worked in the Pat the Baker site in Granard, Co Longford since 1996.

Stephen Bourke

A farmer who denies stealing flour from his job at a bakery late at night says he was only ever doing his employer a favour by taking away material that wasn’t safe for use as animal feed.

However the company, Pat the Baker, says there would be “huge implications” if the material allegedly stolen had ended up in the human food chain without being processed by a registered receiver of food waste.

Most Watched

Privacy