Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Family blame Covid 'lockdown' for exacerbating farmer's depression before he died

Expand

Close

Gordon Deegan

An adult daughter and wife of an elderly mass-going farmer who took his own life during the first Covid-19 ‘lockdown’ blame the pandemic for worsening his depression.

At the Clare Coroner’s Court in Ennis, the 74 year old man’s widow said that her husband’s general health was good but that he had suffered with depression over the last 10 years.

The farmer took his own life on March 31 last in a slatted shed at his farm located in the west Clare electoral area days after the first Covid 19 lockdown was announced by the Government here on March 27.

Privacy