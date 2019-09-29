Factories bring a halt to legal threats hanging over protesting beef farmers

Tipping point: Farmers protesting outside Leinster House last July. Photo: Gareth Chaney
Tipping point: Farmers protesting outside Leinster House last July. Photo: Gareth Chaney
Wayne O'Connor

Wayne O'Connor

High Court actions taken by a number of meat factories against protesting beef farmers have been discontinued, court documents lodged last week show.

Other factories are expected to end their pursuit of legal remedies in the coming days and weeks.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Two processors, Kepak and Anglo Beef Processing Ireland, have both filed a Notice of Discontinuance in their High Court proceedings against farmers after blockades and pickets erected outside factories in protest at beef prices were removed last week.

They were two of a number of factories nationwide which sought legal action after protests disrupted meat production at their plants, leading to thousands of people being laid off work.

The protests at factory gates were stood down last week following marathon talks at the Department of Agriculture between processors and farmers' groups.

The agreement will see increased prices for beef farmers and reform of the sector but was due to come into effect only once the protests ended.

In turn, factories agreed to end all legal proceedings against people involved in the blockades once they had been removed.

While not all of the factories have informed the courts of their intention to end legal actions, sources close to the negotiations in recent weeks told the Sunday Independent that some processors have contacted farmers informing them of their intention to issue a formal Notice of Discontinuance with the High Court in the coming days or weeks.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the representative body for the beef-processing sector, said the withdrawal of legal proceedings is a matter for the individual companies concerned.

"The position across the industry is that the industry is complying with the terms of the agreement which involves meat processors undertaking to desist or withdraw from legal actions," a MII spokesman said.

"The legal actions are a matter for individual companies and we don't have up-to-date line of sight of where all of those actually are."

Documents show Kepak informed the High Court of its intention to withdraw legal proceedings against the Beef Plan movement last Thursday.

Beef Plan is a grassroots organisation made up of farmers calling for better conditions and prices for beef.

Further documents show Anglo Beef Processing Ireland also informed the High Court last Thursday it does not intend to continue proceedings against the farming group.

The High Court has yet to receive formal declarations from a number of other factories of their intention to withdraw their legal actions against Beef Plan and a number of individual farmers.

Beef Plan co-chair Eamon Corley said he is aware of individual farmers who are unsure if actions taken against them have been dropped. However, he said an agreed window within which the proceedings had to be dropped has not yet passed.

He said a number of other phases of the agreement, including improved base prices for beef, a commitment to engage with producers' organisations, increased transparency and reviews of the sector, can then become the focus going forward.

"The more these are dropped, the more opportunity people have to move on," he added.

Sunday Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Phil Hogan

Hogan confirms talks over transitional CAP as uncertainty hangs over reform plans
A bull stands in a field with a disused Customs Facilitation Office in the background on the border in Carrickcarnon, Ireland, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Welsh farmers threaten legal action if Brexit allows 'back-door' for Irish beef...
Over the last two months there has been a backlog of around 100,000 cattle as a result of the protests over beef prices. Stock image

Blockades at meat factories end but beef market faces new struggles
Staffing issues now affecting meat industry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Now staff issues set to hit beef industry as workers gain employment...
Stock photo

North Cork Creameries Co-operative pleads guilty to polluting...
A cattle trader points at cattle for sale inside corrals at the Liniers market, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

Where's the beef? Argentine ranchers hope more is headed for China
Tragedy: 87-year-old Hilary Adair

Cattle danger warning after woman trampled to death by 'berserk' cows


Top Stories

Top tuber: Raymond Higgins with his award-winning potatoes

Why a potato farm in Roscommon is an 'escape' for this London-based...
Getty Images

Eurostar ratings add additional clarity to our ram purchasing decisions
Tipping point: Farmers protesting outside Leinster House last July against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which increases the amount of beef imports allowed into Europe from Brazil and Argentina. The protest was the first big show of strength by the Beef Plan Movement and sparked the nationwide campaign for better beef prices. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The beef battle of Britain may be about to come full circle
All of the replacement ewe lambs will be out-wintered.

We will be using the ram effect for compact lambing season
Protest: Farmers picketing outside Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh. Photo: Eamonn Farrell

Ann Fitzgerald: 'The questions are endless, but the answers are few'
Stock image

Planting conifers won't help biodiversity on farms warns Teagasc
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The bottom line is how much are we going to lose rather than...