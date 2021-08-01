Ex-garda fined for assault at notorious Roscommon farm eviction

A former garda has been convicted of assaulting a man at the scene of a farm eviction in Roscommon three years ago.

Kevin Taylor (65), of Ardnacassa Lawns, Dublin Road, Longford, was convicted of assault on Ian Gordon in Falsk, Strokestown, on December 11, 2018.

Taylor was fined €200 and given six months to pay at Strokestown District Court last Wednesday.

He was not a garda when he committed the assault but was at the farm in support of a family, the McGanns, who were the subject of a repossession order by KBC Bank and were being evicted.

KBC obtained the repossession order on foot of a €431,000 loan to its owner, Michael Anthony McGann, against the property.

The eviction got national attention after private security staff were forced from the property by a group of masked men.

Gardaí subsequently launched an investigation after the security personnel were attacked and several of them required medical treatment.

Several vehicles were burned during the incident and a dog had to be put down due to injuries it sustained.

Taylor and McGann were previously jailed for contempt of court over their interference with the bank’s lawful takeover of the farm.

They were found to be in contempt by the court and were sent to Mountjoy Prison, where they spent almost five months behind bars. Both men were released on April 16.

In relation to the assault Taylor previously told Strokestown District Court he would require a €1m appearance fee if he was required to attend court again.

At that appearance in October 2019 Taylor asked on a number of occasions whether there was any man or woman present “to say I have done wrong”.

He told Judge Mary Cashin as there was not he was leaving court. When his case was called, the accused, speaking from the centre of the courtroom, asked: “What Kevin Taylor do you seek?”

Waving a document, he said: “This is Kevin Taylor the legal fiction.”

The judge asked him if he was Kevin Taylor, of Ardnacassa Lawns, Longford, but Taylor did not reply.

Taylor, who was not legally represented, said he wanted whoever was prosecuting him “to lay his hand on the shoulder of the accused”.

Judge Cashin told Taylor how there was no requirement for the prosecution to do so.

When gardaí attempted to serve the accused with documents in an envelope he refused to accept these as he left the courthouse and these fell to the ground.

After Sergeant Mark Mahon said he knew the man to be Kevin Taylor the judge said she was satisfied as to his identity.

She also noted the defendant had refused disclosure and she adjourned the case. Taylor’s case was back in court last week and was dealt with.