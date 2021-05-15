Farming

Ex-Bóthar boss David Moloney admits stealing suitcases of cash from charity

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Disgraced former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney has admitted taking suitcases full of cash out of the international aid charity.

The High Court heard he has now confessed to stealing charity funds over a 21-year period, with the total misappropriated standing at €1.1m.

