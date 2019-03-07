Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU food agency must release glyphosate studies: court

Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) must disclose details of studies on the toxicity and carcinogenic properties of glyphosate, EU judges have ruled.

Glyphosate is a chemical product used in pesticides, which are plant protection products and is one of the most widely used herbicides in the EU.

In a statement, the European Court of Justice’s General Court said the public must have access not only to information on emissions as such, but also to information concerning the medium to long-term consequences of those emissions on the state of the environment, such as the effects of those emissions on non-targeted organisms.

It said the public interest in accessing information on emissions into the environment is specifically to know not only what is, or foreseeably will be, released into the environment, but also to understand the way in which the environment could be affected by the emissions in question.

Judges annulled two decisions by EFSA that denied access to details of the studies into the substance, which campaigners say should be banned. The two cases were brought by Green members of the European Parliament among others.

“EFSA welcomes the decision,” the agency’s spokesman said in a statement. “This case, and the Court’s ruling, is important because it provides orientation for EFSA and others charged with interpreting EU legislation on public access to documents.”

Glyphosate was developed by Bayer’s Monsanto under the brand Roundup. It is now off-patent and marketed worldwide by dozens of other chemical groups including Dow Agrosciences and Germany’s BASF.

Concerns about its safety were highlighted when a World Health Organization agency concluded in 2015 that it probably causes cancer.

Also Read

In 2017, President Emmanuel Macron pledged to ban glyphosate in France within three years, rejecting a European Union decision to extend its use for five years.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Britain’s departure from the EU could punch a multimillion-euro hole in the fruit and vegetable business in Andalusia (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

‘Terrified’ farmers in southern Spain brace for Brexit pain
Stock photo

Grandfather who died in farm accident named locally

Concerns over disposal of risk material linked to BSE
Thomas Reid

Farmer who took on IDA - and won - seeks to frustrate $4bn Intel development
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Doug.ie

'We have to bail out beef industry in event of no-deal Brexit' - Varadkar
Cattle breeder Pablo Pato practices his skills inside his stable in Llanuces, Spain, February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Mooing, no booing for roller-skating Spanish farmer with a dream
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US-UK relationship will prosper after Brexit - US ambassador


Top Stories

Origin chief executive Tom O’Mahony

Irish dairy sector will beat Brexit threat and grow - agri firm chief

Factories back to a unified line on lamb quotes
A ewe with two spring lambs gets caught in a snow shower in Drumphea Co Carlow on Sunday. Met Eireann are predicting cold, very unsettled and changeable weather through the rest of the week. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Tommy Boland: It's all hands on deck for 10 days of intensive lambing
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Why that tedious Bord Bia paperwork could be Brexit...
Showing the scars of battle at a Munster match last month. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

'I remember when I was six my dad actually ran over me with the truck on...
Pictured at the launch of Macra na Feirme’s Know Your Neighbour last year is Macra na Feirme National President James Healy and the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

The 'Big Hello' to help reduce isolation in rural communities

Pneumonia top cause of death among cattle- Regional Veterinary Lab...