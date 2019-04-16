ESB test case could slash compo for farmers

FARMERS may face reduced compensation being paid by the ESB for access to land if the ESB wins a test case it has taken.

The ESB wants the Com­mercial Court to rule on a €640,500 claim for access to land.

The ESB is facing compen­sation claims for some €3.5m from property owners whose land is needed to run power cables for the national infra­structure.

Already, some €1.9m has already been paid in up-front payments to landowners af­fected by the 24km Kinnegad to Mullingar line, it says.

One landowner along that line, who has already accept­ed a €66,000 payment for “flexibility of access” to his property, has put in a claim for nearly 10 times that amount, the ESB says.

Arbitrator

Now the ESB has sought the Commercial Court to rule on whether the €66,000 payment can be taken into account by an arbitrator who has been appointed to decide Ken­neth Payne’s €640,500 claim for access to his land in Co Meath.

ESB landowner engagement manager Colm Smyth says in an affidavit that the cost of this compensation “directly im­pacts on the cost of electricity”. He says the ESB is experienc­ing “a substantial growth” in such claims and for requests that they be sent for arbitra­tion.