ESB test case could slash compo for farmers
FARMERS may face reduced compensation being paid by the ESB for access to land if the ESB wins a test case it has taken.
The ESB wants the Commercial Court to rule on a €640,500 claim for access to land.
The ESB is facing compensation claims for some €3.5m from property owners whose land is needed to run power cables for the national infrastructure.
Already, some €1.9m has already been paid in up-front payments to landowners affected by the 24km Kinnegad to Mullingar line, it says.
One landowner along that line, who has already accepted a €66,000 payment for “flexibility of access” to his property, has put in a claim for nearly 10 times that amount, the ESB says.
Arbitrator
Now the ESB has sought the Commercial Court to rule on whether the €66,000 payment can be taken into account by an arbitrator who has been appointed to decide Kenneth Payne’s €640,500 claim for access to his land in Co Meath.
ESB landowner engagement manager Colm Smyth says in an affidavit that the cost of this compensation “directly impacts on the cost of electricity”. He says the ESB is experiencing “a substantial growth” in such claims and for requests that they be sent for arbitration.