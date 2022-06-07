ESB powerline work could cause foetal abortions in our mares and cows, trainer tells High Court

Frank Dunne, a member of the Dunnes Stores family, has brought a High Court challenge over access to his stud farm for refurbishment work on an electricity power line.

The renowned owner and trainer claims access by workers to land in Dunboyne, Co Meath, will affect bloodstock and breeding operations.

Mr Dunne was the owner and trainer of Stanerra, the only Irish horse to win the Japan Cup.

He and horse breeder Ann Marshall, along with their company Hamwood Stud, have taken two separate but inter-related actions over the ESB and Eirgrid project to refurbish the 22km electricity line between Maynooth and Woodland.

Mr Dunne and Ms Marshall say the intended works will have a “significant effect” on their prize bloodstock and breeding operations, with a risk of damage to Hamwood Stud’s “worldwide” reputation and a “real prospect” of foetal abortions among their mares and cows.

They say they became aware of the intended works when the ESB issued them with a wayleave notice last February requiring access to their lands, on foot of impugned statutory declarations by Kildare and Meath county councils that these EirGrid line works were exempt developments.

In a draft development plan, Eirgrid says upgrades to the line are required due to constraints on the transmission network and to secure additional capacity. The refurbishment should extend the 220kV line’s operational life for 35 years, it says.

In their action, the horse breeders claim errors were made at various stages of the planning process as there is an alleged “direct link” between the line project and the development of a substation for multi-national technology firm Intel.

They claim these projects should have been considered cumulatively.



It is also claimed the procedure governing applications for exempted development under the Planning and Development Act 2016 is contrary to European Union law.

Mr Dunne and Ms Marshall also allege there were various deficiencies in the environmental screening of the effects of these two projects together, contrary to the Habitats Directive. They also argue their right to public participation in the planning process has been breached.

Their case is against Kildare County Council, Meath County Council, Eirgrid PLC, the Attorney General and Ireland. In their second action, they seek an order quashing the ESB’s decision to issue wayleave notices in relation to the access of their land.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan granted permission for the applicants to bring their judicial review actions. He adjourned the matters.