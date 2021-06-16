Environmentalist Peter Sweetman wins High Court order overturning planning permission for windfarm

The High Court has quashed An Bord Pleanála's planning permission granted to a subsidiary of Bord Na Móna for a wind farm in the midlands.

It is to be located in bogland known as Mountdillon Peat Production Bog near Lanesborough in Co Longford.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys was satisfied to uphold a challenge brought by environmentalist Peter Sweetman over the project.

The judge agreed with Mr Sweetman's argument that the decision should be quashed because the application for the wind farm did not contain the level of detail required to allow the planning authority to grant permission.

The court noted that if constructed to the maximum dimensions the height of the proposed windfarm's 24 turbines would be the joint tallest structures in Ireland, with a tip height of 185m.

Permission to construct the wind farm was granted in June 2020. As it was deemed to be strategic infrastructure the developer had made the application directly to An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Sweetman's judicial review action was against An Bord Pleanála, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Among his arguments, Mr Sweetman claimed the plans had no detail in terms of their design relative to their particular siting and were completely inadequate, it was also argued.

Bord na Móna opposed the challenge. The developer, Bord Na Móna Powergen Limited, was a notice party.