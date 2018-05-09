Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 9 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Elderly farmer fined for neglect of cattle but neighbour intervenes to help him keep herd

(stock image)
(stock image)

An elderly farmer who was prosecuted for neglecting the welfare of his cattle will be able to keep his herd after a neighbour gave an undertaking to continue to help him on his farm.

The Mayo News reports that John Hoster (77) of Cloonmore, Ballyfarna, Claremorris was fined €300 at last week’s sitting of Castlebar District Court after he was charged with neglecting the welfare of his cattle.

It had previously been heard in he court that when his farm was inspected in 2016, a veterinary inspector with the Department of Agriculture found a cow lying down with a rope tied around her neck.

The farmer was given opportunities to get his livestock in order or face the possibility of not being allowed to keep them. The court heard that Peter Byrne, the veterinary inspector, inspected the farm on April 30 and found 39 cattle, 31 of which were registered while eight calves were still to be registered.

When asked by Judge Mary Devins about their condition, Mr Byrne said they were in an acceptable condition and ‘better than what they were’, but he was concerned that the size of the herd will grow.

The farmer in question is a suckler cattle farmer and the veterinary inspector suggested to the court that a cap be placed on the number of cattle Mr Hoster can keep and suggested reducing the number of cows to ten.

Mr Michael Keane, solicitor for the defendant, said his client was helped on the farm by a neighbour and said his instructions were that there are 36 cattle on the farm.

Mr Rory McQuinn, a neighbour of Mr Hoster, said he works on the farm every day and since he arrived the situation on the farm has improved. He said Mr Hoster struggled because of his age but since he got help, his health has improved. He said he will continue to work on the farm and help Mr Hoster.

Judge Devins agreed not to put a cap on Mr Hoster’s herd but would convict him on one of the charges and fined him €300.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock image

Wind farms boost tax base for local US governments

Tributes paid to father of three who died while helping build shed
Grain auger of combine pouring soy bean into tractor trailer

How a trade row may split the fortunes of two huge US farm companies
The sign was erected by farmer John Kinsella, who is subject to a court order barring him from coming within 100 metres of the land.

'Trespassers will be shot' signs in farmer's jeep warn amid land dispute
The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project

Funding of up to €200,000 made available for small food and drink...
The dead sheep found in a black bag dumped in the river

Sheep found dumped in black plastic bag in a town stream
Stock photo

Investigation underway as dead animals and others in 'poor condition'...


Top Stories

Sheep in Manorhamilton Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep Factory Prices: Kill stats give lie to factory complaints

Milk production controls 'inevitable' to counter price volatility
Co. Galway is leading the way with a total of 103,449 beef cows. Photo Brian Farrell

Where's the beef? New figures show exactly where all the beef cattle are
Pictured at the launch were Kevin Bellamy, Global Sector Head for Dairy in Rabobank, Billy Kane, Chief Executive of Finance Ireland, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed and Eugene O' Callaghan Director Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Milkflex loans facility rolled out to dairy farmers nationwide
From October 1 lambs under 12 months of age that are going directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will require a single electronic tag.

Furious farmers demand U-turn on tagging plan
Caroline Foxe from Foulksmills and Eamon O’Rourke from Horetown with Peter Kavanagh from Highfield Solar (centre)

Solar farm pledges €180,000 per year to rural community
Minette Batters: calls for tariffs on Irish beef are ‘fanciful’

UK farmers push for bigger role - and no tariffs for Irish beef