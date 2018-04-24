Dumping of carcasses at famous beauty spot mentioned in Lonely Planet guide to Ireland, court hears
The ‘spectacular’ west Clare 300 ft high cliffs where a farmer dumped 12 animal carcasses is mentioned in the Lonely Planet guide to Ireland, a court has heard.
At Ennis Circuit Court, Det Garda Oliver Downes also told the court that it took two days for a pyre to cremate the remains of the eight horse and four cattle carcasses to burn itself out at Baltard, Doonbeg in April 2014.
Det Downes said that the authorities took the decision to cremate the remains and organise the pyre as it was not practical to remove the carcasses from the base of the Cliffs.
Det Downes said that the pyre required two tonnes of coal, 90 bags of timber and 90 bags of kindle to help cremate the animal remains.
He also said that the cremation of the carcasses and disposing of the remains cost the Council €7,372.
In the case, Martin Gerald Foley (65) of Lislanihan, Kilkee pleaded guilty to disposing of waste in a manner that is likely to cause environmental pollution on dates unknown between April 20th 2013 and March 13th 2014 contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Waste Management Act.
In court, Patrick Whyms BL confirmed that his client will be pleading guilty to sample counts from 193 animal welfare charges brought against Mr Foley in a separate prosecution.
Mr Whyms said: “That case will not trouble the court as far as a jury trial is concerned.”