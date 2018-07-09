Drunk farmer exposed backside during pursuit with Gardai

A drunk farmer who hitched a lift from his son on the back of his tractor exposed his backside after his trousers fell down during a pursuit by Gardai.

The driver of the Massey Ferguson tractor appeared before Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with dangerous driving.

The court heard how Gardai spotted an elderly farmer clinging to the back of a tractor on the night of November 7th, 2016.

Garda Inspector Barry Doyle said Gardai had been on routine patrol close to the Kilross Junction around 11.15pm when they came across the incident.

The tractor was being driven by a younger man and the older man was standing on a link bar at the back of the vehicle.

The tractor was being driven by Charlie McFadden of Dooballagh, Letterkenny, who is in his 40s and his father was standing on the rear of the machine.

Gardai estimated that the tractor was being driven at speeds of up to 60kph along the hard shoulder.

Inspector Doyle said the male was clinging on to the vehicle and commented "He could have fallen off at any stage. It was extremely dangerous."