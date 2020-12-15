Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Donegal farmer not entitled to outstanding €1m on €4m land sale contract

The Supreme Court Expand

Close

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court

A farmer who sold lands in Co Donegal at a “remarkable” €204,000 an acre at the height of the property boom is not entitled to an order requiring a property developer to pay some €1m outstanding on a €4m land sale contract, the Supreme Court has ruled.

In a judgment on Friday addressing significant contract law issues, the five judges dismissed John Gibbons’ appeal concerning a 2006 land sale contract.

Mr Justice John MacMenamin said he had “some sympathy” for Mr Gibbons but that was mitigated by the fact he has already received a “very substantial” sum of money — some €3m — for the lands.

Privacy