Dispute over former IFA Chief's €2m exit package settled

The former General Secretary of the IFA Pat Smith has settled his legal actions against IFA today, outside the High Court.

A statement read out in the High Court today by lawyers for the IFA said that both sets of legal proceedings taken by Mr Smith namely, the action for breach of contract in relation to the terms of his departure from the IFA and a separate defamation action relating to statements and comments made subsequent to his departure, have been settled.

It also said "Mr Smith was employed by the Irish Farmers Association for more than 26 years and was Chief Executive for nearly seven years until his employment terminated by agreement in November 2015. "IFA accepts that Mr Smith was a highly effective, hardworking and dedicated executive of the Association who provided solid and professional leadership for farmers and the Association.

"IFA accepts that it made certain statements in the media at the time which were defamatory of Mr Smith and regrets the damage caused to his reputation. "IFA wishes Pat Smith and his family the very best for the future."