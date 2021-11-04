Dispute over deceased Fine Gael councillor's lands resolved

A dispute over the occupation of lands belonging to the estate of deceased Fine Gael councillor John Bailey has been resolved.

Darren Lehane SC, instructed by solicitor Richard Hammond, for the estate, told the High Court on Wednesday that Francis Tiernan has agreed to vacate the lands at Castlewarden, on the Dublin-Kildare border.

He said Mr Tiernan also agrees that the 100-acre plot belongs to the estate of Mr Bailey and he has agreed to lift a legal notice (lis pendens) over the property. He was consenting to an order of the High Court vacating all orders from previous proceedings, the court heard.