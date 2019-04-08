Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 8 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dispute between wind farm company and farmer over access settled, but another to come

Stock image
Stock image

Tim Healy

A dispute between a wind farm company and a farmer over an agreement about access to his land for cabling has been struck out at the Commercial Court following mediation talks.

However, a second wind farm operator which says it also has a similar access agreement with the farmer is now set to bring proceedings after it expressed disappointment that a deal had been done.

The case concerns access to 0.3 hectares at Bonniconlon, Co Mayo, owned by farmer John Henry.

Two wind farm companies, Black Lough and Aeolus, say they reached agreements with Mr Henry to allow them access in order to lay ducting and cables to connect their wind turbines to the national grid.  Black Lough's five-turbine facility is at Tawnmore, Sligo, while Aeolus has 12 turbines at Oweninny, Mayo.

In February, Black Lough brought Commercial Court proceedings against Mr Henry saying he had failed to comply with an agreement to allow the company on to his land despite him already having been paid €16,000.

Last month, the court was told the second wind farm operator, Aeolus, also had such an agreement with Mr Henry and it wanted to be joined as a co-defendant is the case taken by Black Lough.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton adjourned that application for two weeks after he was told mediation talks were due to take place between Black Lough and Mr Henry and there was no objection to Aeolus attending those talks.

On Monday, Michael Cush SC, for Aeolus, said his client's "worst fears" over the adjournment of its application to be joined in the Black Lough case had been realised.

Also Read

He said since the mediation took place, Black Lough had served a notice to discontinue its original case against Mr Henry.

Mr Cush said this was disappointing because this was exactly what his side feared would happen. He was not suggesting there was any breach of undertakings given to the court not to carry out works at the particular "hot spot" of the Henry lands, but the "unhappy result of this is that we will now be instituting proceedings".

Jarlath Fitzsimons SC, for Black Lough, said no undertaking given but it had been stated no works would be carried out and no works were done. His client's proceedings were now at an end and it would meet any further litigation which may be taken.

Peter Shanley BL, for Mr Henry, said his client "remains anxious to facilitate both wind farms".

Mr Justice Haughton said he could not understand why something that seems to involve a simple engineering solution to facilitate both wind farms could not be found.

However, the Black Lough case is now at an end and the Aeolus application to be joined as a co-defendant was therefore moot. He struck out the case.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Yellow-flowered colza plants are seen in field in Saint-Jouan-des-Guerets, France, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French rapeseed farmers destroyed 18,000 hectares over GMO risk - Bayer
Calves

Farmers in Northern Ireland to be prosecuted if the don't comply with...
Warm tributes: William Duffy

Tributes to farmer Billy Duffy who died aged 105
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Calls for reduction in minimum €50k loan under Government backed loan...
Sean Rowlette and family

'My wife had no organ donor card, but our decision gave priceless chance...
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA.

'Meatless Monday' campaign is ignoring the values of rural life, farmers say
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Brexit: Northern farmers call for MPs to unite to avoid EU crash-out


Top Stories

The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Hogan: 'Despite the madness of Brexit I still think common sense might...

Hearings on future of the beef sector kick off tomorrow
Farmers that work Ireland's spawling upland areas have raised concerns in relation to land access and issues around liability. Photo: Brian Joyce

Planned indemnity scheme to protect landowners against claims by walkers...
Doireann Mulhall is one of the leading showers and young judges of Holstein Friesian stock

'I love every moment of it' - Killkenny woman (21) making her mark in...
A farmer harvests a sugar beet field in Puits-la-Vallee, northern France, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier -/File Photo

EU sugar rises as regional market tightens, world prices languish
Sean Hegarty with his daughter Clodagh and son John playing with the Mule Cross triplet lambs born on the farm two weeks ago. The lambs are wearing orange jackets to portect them from the elements and deter foxes.

'I am up and out on the farm at 2am most nights'
Marita Collier of Drummond House Garllic. Picture By David Conachy.

How this dairy, tillage and beef farm was reinvented as a garlic and...