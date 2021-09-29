Dispute between neighbours is resolved

A neighbourhood dispute saw three people bound to keep the peace at Arklow District Court.

Kevin O’Connor (44) Kilcarra, Arklow, was charged with assault at Kilcarra, Arklow on May 6, 2019.

Rachel O’Connor (46) Kilcarra, Arklow, was before the court on a charge of assault at Kilcarra, Arklow on May 6, 2019.

David Curran (46) Kilcarra Arklow, faced a charge of assault at Kilcarra, Arklow on May 6, 2019.

The court heard that this was a neighbourhood issue and a peace bond may prevent further escalation.

Judge David Kennedy asked how close the parties live to each other.

The defence solicitor for the O’Connors said they live in rural area. The O’Connors live on a lane, which is used by Mr Curran to access farming land.

Solicitor Padraig Hyland, acting for Mr Curran, told the court that this was an “unfortunate set of circumstances” and all parties were committed to following the terms of the bond, if imposed.

Judge Kennedy asked the solicitors for the defendants to confirm that their clients were aware of the commitment to keep the peace, which they did.

Judge Kennedy released the three defendants on their own bond of €100 to each keep the peace for a period of two years. He then dismissed the case.