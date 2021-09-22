Derry farmer gets suspended sentence follow police stand-off

Tragedy struck the Norris family 2008 when seven-year-old Andrew Norris died after an accident the farm.

A Co Derry man whose little boy was killed in an accident 13 years ago threatened to kill himself as bailiffs were seizing the family farm, a court has heard.

Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was also told that PSNI officers who had been called to the home of 55-year-old David Norris had to take cover for their own protection and summon a negotiator, the police helicopter and an armed response unit.

Appearing in court, Norris, from Sconce Road in Articlave, entered guilty pleas to possessing a .22 rifle under suspicious circumstances and breaching his firearms certificate in that he failed to keep the firearm in a secure store or container on November 23, 2020.