Derry farmer gets suspended sentence follow police stand-off

David Norris entered guilty pleas to possessing a .22 rifle under suspicious circumstances and breaching his firearms certificate.
A Co Derry man whose little boy was killed in an accident 13 years ago threatened to kill himself as bailiffs were seizing the family farm, a court has heard.
Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was also told that PSNI officers who had been called to the home of 55-year-old David Norris had to take cover for their own protection and summon a negotiator, the police helicopter and an armed response unit.
Appearing in court, Norris, from Sconce Road in Articlave, entered guilty pleas to possessing a .22 rifle under suspicious circumstances and breaching his firearms certificate in that he failed to keep the firearm in a secure store or container on November 23, 2020.
A prosecuting lawyer told the court that when police arrived at the farm Norris took the rifle out of a wooden box in an outbuilding and “held it to his chin and threatened to kill himself”.
“He screamed at the officers to get off his property, failing to comply with police directions to put the weapon down” and retreated back into the same, said the lawyer, adding that while they heard a shot, “they were not aware of being shot at”.
Nevertheless, such was the level of threat the officers “took hard cover” and waited on the arrival of the police helicopter, an armed response unit and a trained negotiator.
Norris was eventually detained and arrested, telling police he “just wanted everyone to go away”.
Defence counsel Francis Rafferty submitted that the phrase “out of character” is never more appropriate than now.
Describing how Norris has led a “singularly hard-working life”, Mr Rafferty revealed that through “vulture capitalists, his loans were bought out and, unexpectedly, his life work was taken from him — indeed, his parents’ life work and what he wanted to pass to his children, something in him snapped”.
Mr Rafferty told the court: “At no stage did he threaten the police or anyone else... the only threat was to himself.”
District Judge Peter King admitted: “I’m struggling with the sentence in this case, because given the medical evidence, background facts of almost unbearable stress and glowing references… I’m not terribly sure that a custodial disposal is merited.”
He told Norris the accidental discharge of the shot illustrated the danger of the situation.
“That shows how close you were to doing yourself damage. If the weapon had been pointed at your head we would not be having this conversation.”
The judge concluded that, “on balance”, he would impose a six-month prison sentence but suspend it for a year. He told Norris “I have no hesitation thinking you will not be back.”
Tragedy struck the family in July 2008 when Andrew Norris (7) died on the farm after being struck by a tractor.