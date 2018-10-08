FIVE dead calves and two cows were found by Department of Agriculture veterinary inspectors on a County Limerick farm, Kilmallock Court heard.

Department takes farmer to court over dead cattle found on his farm

Timothy Gleeson, of Buffanoka, Cappamore said the calves were not his and there was a delay in the knackery collecting the dead cows.

Elizabeth Clayton, Limerick veterinary inspector, said she and a number of officers visited an outside farm of Mr Gleeson’s on April 26, 2017.

“There were five dead calves in a horsebox. Three calves had no ear tags, two had ear tags,” said Ms Clayton. Two dead cows were also discovered, one lying in a ditch.

Answering questions from Eoin Lawlor, barrister representing the Department of Agriculture, Ms Clayton said the feed was inadequate in quantity and quality for the other cattle present.

All the carcasses were removed when the lands were inspected the next day.

Ms Clayton said Mr Gleeson was interviewed and he “maintained the five dead calves were not his”.

“He said he rang the knackery immediately [to collect the carcasses] after they died. He said he rang them seven times on a Saturday and was told he would be out on Monday,” said Ms Clayton.