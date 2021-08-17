Department moves to clarify Minister's intervention in animal welfare prosecution

It comes after opposition TDs – Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy and Holly Cairns Social Democrats – called for clarity on the minister’s action.

The Department of Agriculture has moved to clarify why the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue brought proceedings before the High Court regarding the conviction of a senior Department official on animal welfare charges.

Kilgariff was convicted before Sligo District Court of animal neglect and animal welfare breaches in June. He was given a four-month suspended sentence on each of the charges relating to the animal carcasses. Kilgariff was also fined €1,000 on each of two testing charges.

In response to queries on why the Minister for Agriculture intervened on this case, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture this morning said: “The Minister has not sought to challenge the conviction of a Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine official over animal welfare issues.

“Rather, the Minister was obliged to bring proceedings before the High Court in order to protect the integrity of the overall conviction, as the suspended custodial sentences handed down by the Court in respect of two of the four offences were not provided for in legislation.

“The Department Official concerned will remain convicted of all four offences and will have to serve the four-month suspended sentence imposed on him by the Judge, irrespective of the outcome of these proceedings.

“Any neglect of animals or cases of animal cruelty will, where warranted by the evidence, be pursued through the Courts by the Minister and the persons responsible held publicly accountable for their actions.”