Decision due at later date on Intel expansion challenge

The High Court will rule on a later date on a challenge by a local man aimed at overturning permission for a €3.76 billion expansion of Intel Ireland’s plant in Co Kildare.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected all grounds of the challenge by Thomas Reid to its permission for the project, which will expand Intel’s 160 acre campus at Leixlip by 30 acres following a construction phase expected to last four years.

Mr Reid won a landmark Supreme Court decision in 2015 preventing the use of compulsory purchase orders for his 29-hectare Hedsor House farm, located some 500 metres to the west of the site of the proposed development.

His judicial review challenge against the board over its November 2019 permission ran for three days this week before Mr Justice Richard Humphreys. Intel is a notice party.

A considerable amount of the hearing was taken up with submissions concerning the precise scope of the challenge. That arose following a pre-trial ruling by the judge last month, on the application of Intel, excluding certain evidence which Mr Reid sought to advance, including new scientific evidence.

When the hearing concluded on Thursday, the judge reserved judgment.