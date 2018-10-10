Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy farmer pleads 'not guilty' to murdering neighbour

Michael Ferris (centre) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren
Michael Ferris (centre) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren

Anne Lucey

A north Kerry farmer has pleaded not guilty to the murder of another farmer at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Tralee, in a trial that is expected to last two weeks.

A jury of seven men and five women were sworn in yesterday and the trial is expected to get underway today in Tralee.

Michael Ferris, a 63-year-old farmer from Rattoo, Ballyduff pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff April 4, 2017.

The prosecution is alleging that Mr Ferris, a dairy farmer, murdered 74-year-old John Anthony O'Mahony on the public road leading to Rattoo round tower at around 8am on the date, the court heard.

Presiding judge, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart, advised the jury to pay little or no attention to media coverage of the case.

She warned the jury not to discuss the case with anyone or do any research on it for the duration of the trial.

It is expected the case will last for two weeks and will hear from family members of both the accused and the deceased, neighbours, Gardai and medical experts, Tom Rice, prosecuting junior counsel outlined.

Mr Rice told the jury panel that the late John Anthony O'Mahony, a farmer, had lived in Ardoughter up to his death where he had a 40-acre farm. In the late 1980s he bought a 100 acres of land with his brother in Rattoo.

Also Read

The court heard the accused, Mr Ferris is also a farmer and has a dairy farm in Rattoo, which he runs with his brother.

The trial is set to get underway today.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Ann Fitzgerald: Political system is letting farmers down as TDs look after...
Cold comfort: Stuart Wilson says the only good news is the $1bn being ploughed into mental health

'Only good thing for us in Budget is €1bn on mental health' - Farmer says 'we...
Income: Trevor Boland on his farm in Dromard, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Case study: 'After a bad year, this is a pretty good Budget – but it doesn’t go...
Live shipping exports

Vital calf export trade faces severe disruption
Minister Paschal Donohoe arrives at Government buildings with Budget 2019. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Government accused of not understanding scale of challenges facing farmers...
Paschal Donohoe pictured with Budget 2019 (Photo: Gerry Mooney)

10 key Budget announcements that every farmer should know about

EU set to clear start of talks to allow more US beef imports into Europe