Crow banger to be tested for decibel levels - Judge

The Kerryman reports that the civil case is being taken by Tracy Barrington of Brook Cottage, Kilowatt, Kilgarvan against Eamon Horgan of Suiomh Alainn, Kilgarvan came before Kenmare District Court last week under the Environmental Protection Act.

Solicitor for Ms Barrington, Conor Murphy, told the court that under the Environmental Protection act the Judge has a number of options - including ordering the noise to be reduced or to make an order on the frequency or times of use of the crow banger.

Mr Murphy said that the "decibel level" of the crow-banger is crucial to the case.