'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey

Mike Croker, aged 42, of Templebraden Cross, Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen was before Kilmallock Court on a theft charge.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on dates between September 2014 and February 2015 €2,000 was paid to Mr Croker by the injured party to restore an old Massey Ferguson tractor.

“When he called to Mr Croker work had not started on the tractor. The money was spent. The tractor was returned,” said Sgt Leahy, who added that Mr Croker has no previous convictions.