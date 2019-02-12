Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Cows found living with rotting carcasses in Tyrone, court told

Stock photo
Stock photo

Staff Reporter

A judge has expressed "deep concern" about the state of a farm in County Tyrone where carcasses were found lying amongst livestock.

William Ronald Armstrong (60), of Gorey Road, Cabragh, admitted 16 offences during March and April 2018, involving eight counts of animal welfare breaches, three of failing to ensure animal needs, two each of failing to keep and produce medical veterinary records and a single count of failing to hold a carcass.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that inspectors attended following an anonymous report about animal welfare on Armstrong's farm.

They found calves housed in filthy pens without clean water and three dead calves lay amongst dirty, wet livestock.

Emaciated cows stood in overflowing slurry, with carcases amongst this, clearly dead for some time, and being trampled underfoot, the court heard.

The carcasses of a cow and calf which died during birth were found, which Armstrong said had been euthanised four days beforehand.

Department of Agriculture staff issued notices for the disposal of all carcasses, and for clean water to be provided and dry areas for cattle to lie. When inspectors returned the carcasses had been removed but the calf houses remained filthy. Eight cows were emaciated and two others were lame, with one unable to bear weight on a rear leg.

Armstrong was asked for his animal medical records, which he said he didn't have but would provide on the next inspection.

Also Read

The final visit found some issues resolved but concerns remained. Animals were still lying in dirty pens and sheds containing 19 calves remained uncleaned.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer asked about the current state of the farm. An official said that at the last inspection, three weeks ago, "the calf accommodation was still as it was".

A defence lawyer said his client had farmed all his life.

"The summer of 2017 was one of the worst for farmers who could not get their slurry tanks emptied," he said.

"This led to a continuing battle to keep the houses in order. My client suffers ill health and had no help.

"It's a miracle he was able to get out at all.

"He is not making any money out of farming."

But Judge Archer said: "I am deeply concerned by what I've been told. Animals lay dead over a couple of weeks. The calving pens are still filthy a year on."

He added: "Given he farmed all his life, he should have seen the writing on the wall."

Judge Archer decided to adjourn to allow a further inspection, and Armstrong will return for sentencing in May.

Belfast Telegraph

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'Our inputs costs only ever go in one direction and that’s upwards' - Surging...
Joe Healy IFA President, Angus Woods IFA National Livestock Chair, before at an IFA lobby of TDs and Senators on the beef crisis in Dublin today. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA sets out its demands from Government and EU if there's a no-deal...
Bertie Ahern

Bertie Ahern says hard Brexit would be 'devastating' for agri-food sector
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Tom Honan/PA)

Varadkar under pressure over delivery of low-cost loans for farmers...
Damien Loughran has 148 convictions

Career fraudster jailed once again for conning farmers into handing over...
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy.

IFA reviews its communication with members
Photo of the seized products.

Department of Agriculture seize illegal meat imports at Dublin Port


Top Stories

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan: Factories keep cattle men on the back foot
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia offers milk price of 31.5c/L in new Fixed Milk Price Scheme
Aidan Brosnan, farm manager on Ed Payne's farm in Roscommon. To see Ed's farm click on the Instagram logo on the bottom right of this page

Instagram: See inside Roscommon dairy farmer Ed Payne's once-a-day set up
Grouping cows according to body condition score (BCS) at the start of the housing period is the best way to minimise feed costs

How to reduce your suckler cow feeding costs
2018 was a difficult year to arrive at a market summary in terms of the land market

Less people buying farms for 'love of the land', says auctioneer
Milking parlour.

Lakeland Dairies holds price for January milk supplies
Angus Woods

Finishers facing six-week wait to get young bulls killed