Court to decide on "double compensation" to landowners for laying of ESB lines

  • ESB says issue is of "national significance"
  • Farmer sought €640,500 compensation
Stock photo
Stock photo

Tim Healy

A High Court judge has directed a hearing of key legal issues concerning the extent of the ESB's liability for compensation to landowners for laying of electricity lines across their lands.

The ESB sought that hearing after a Co Meath farmer, Kenneth Payne, who had received €66,000 "Flexibility of Access" payments between March 2015 and August 2017 when electricity lines were laid across his lands at Cappaboggan, Moyfenarth, later sought €640,500 compensation under section 53.5 of the Electricity Supply Act 1927.

When agreement could not be reached on his claim, it went to hearing before a property arbitrator.

During the arbitration hearing, Mr Payne reduced his claim to €400,660.

The ESB had asked the arbitrator to refer legal issues of "national significance" to the High Court concerning assessment of compensation under section 53.5 of the 1927 Act.

Its concerns included whether Mr Payne was being "doubly compensated".

The arbitrator refused to state a case, for reasons including he believed the issue was "not germane" to the arbitration and he was also concerned he lacked jurisdiction to state a case.

The ESB took High Court judicial review proceedings over that refusal to the High Court.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Neither the arbitrator nor Mr Payne took part in those proceedings.

In his judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Michael Twomey said the issue is whether the €66,000 payment to Mr Payne for his co-operation in allowing the ESB access his lands to lay lines, and in recognition of the disruption such access might cause, should be taken into account in calculating the statutory compensation due to him under section 53.3 of the 1927 Act.

The question whether Mr Payne, as suggested by the ESB, is being doubly compensated at the expense of the public purse is "not insignificant", he said.

He considered the arbitrator should have stated a case to the High Court and said he would direct him to do so.

Th judge stressed, while he had found the arbitrator's decision not to state a case was erroneous, he recognised the arbitrator had considered his job was to determine compensation, not to decide whether previous payments should be take into account and he was also concerned about incurring unnecessary costs which would have to be met from public funds.

The ESB had argued the resolution of the issues is of "national significance".

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with a breeder as he visits the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, February 23, 2019. Julien De Rosa/Pool via Reuters

Further blow for beef farmers as Macron backs Mercosur deal
Pigs are seen at a backyard farm on the outskirts of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu/File Photo

Swine fever toll in China may be twice as high as reported, industry insiders...
The EU is already Mercosur’s largest trading partner and under the deal, if ratified by all member states, there will be more open markets between the two blocs. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Q&A: Mercosur and Ireland - What impact will agreement have on our economy?
Euro meeting: Leo Varadkar arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Farmers have beef with trade deal but Taoiseach admits we can't halt move
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

Varadkar won't rule out backing trade deal despite farmers' flak
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Trade pact will prove tricky for Varadkar in Brussels and at home
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Farm feed costs surged €500m in fodder crisis


Top Stories

North Longford 61ac holding 'in good heart' guided at €500,000
Confusion: The 'active farmer' test for Agricultural Relief is about who farms the land, their qualifications and the amount of time they spend farming

Advice: Clarity emerging at last on Agricultural Relief conditions
How it’s done: Ken Matthews and Tim Keady at the SheepNet farm walk on the Matthews farm near Tullamore

'I could never see as much money out of cattle than I could see out of sheep'
Rare breed: Dermot Allen on his farm in west Wicklow where he rears 220 pigs, most of them from the rare Oxford Sandy and Black breed. Photo: Siobhán English

'Some people call us backyard farmers but we love what we do and take it...
Green dairy: Chlorine-free cleaning products could become essential

Gerard Sherlock: Chlorine-free dairying is the way forward

Revamped midlands farm ticks all the boxes
Glory days: Pat Rossiter and his Overall Champion in the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society Championship, with judge John Donoghue, Irish Suffolk Sheep Society secretary Anne Mitchell, and society chairman Richard Moore

Rossiter clan take Suffolk event by storm