Court restrains landowner from interfering with bankruptcy officials attempt to sell property assets

Aodhan O'Faolain

The High Court has granted a temporary injunction restraining a landowner from interfering with efforts by the official in charge of his bankruptcy from selling the properties.

The injunction was obtained against John Gaynor from Ballinlug, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Co Westmeath following an application by the Official Assignee Mr Michael Ian Larkin, who is the official in charge of Mr Gaynor's bankruptcy.

The matter came before Ms Justice Bronagh O'Hanlon during Tuesday's vacation sitting of the High Court.

