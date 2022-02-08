Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Court rejects main beneficiary’s bid to use copy of granduncle’s will

A copy of a farmer's will can not be used to admit to probate, the High Court has ruled Expand

Close

A copy of a farmer's will can not be used to admit to probate, the High Court has ruled

A copy of a farmer's will can not be used to admit to probate, the High Court has ruled

A copy of a farmer's will can not be used to admit to probate, the High Court has ruled

Tim Healy

A grandnephew named as the main beneficiary of a late bachelor farmer — whose original will was lost — is not entitled to use a copy of the will to admit it to probate, the High Court has ruled.

The decision means that Martin Healy, who had no children and lived at Boarmanshill, Murroe, Co Limerick, died intestate in June 2019, aged 90. He was survived by three siblings, one of whom has since also died, as well as being survived by 18 nieces and nephews.

Most Watched

Privacy