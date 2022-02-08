Court rejects main beneficiary’s bid to use copy of granduncle’s will

A grandnephew named as the main beneficiary of a late bachelor farmer — whose original will was lost — is not entitled to use a copy of the will to admit it to probate, the High Court has ruled.

The decision means that Martin Healy, who had no children and lived at Boarmanshill, Murroe, Co Limerick, died intestate in June 2019, aged 90. He was survived by three siblings, one of whom has since also died, as well as being survived by 18 nieces and nephews.

One of his grandnephews, Gerard Healy, who lives in the same townland as his deceased granduncle, was executor and main beneficiary.

Burden

Ms Justice Nuala Butler explained that in circumstances where an original will is not available the law presumes that the deceased person had revoked it during their lifetime, unless there is another explanation for its destruction. She ruled that Gerard Healy had been unable to present sufficient evidence to satisfy the court that the presumption should not apply in this case. She also said this case was a good example of why it was important to use a lawyer when making a will.

The judge said Gerard knew the deceased all his life, helped him on the farm, and their relationship was close. As well as the house and land at Murroe, Martin also owned and farmed a separate parcel of land in Tipperary.

The judge said the deceased made his will in 2003, not before a solicitor, but with the assistance of two Dominican priests. One of the priests who witnessed the making of the will provided evidence that the will was duly executed on that occasion and the judge was satisfied it was duly executed.

The judge said most of the deceased’s next of kin consented to the application to admit the copy will and none actively opposed it.

Nonetheless, she said the court must be satisfied either that the original will was in existence at the time of Martin Healy’s death or that there was an explanation for its destruction which nullifies any intention to revoke it.

The affidavit evidence provided by Gerard Healy was initially unclear and made many assertions for which little or no supporting evidence was provided, she said.

Gerard Healy stated that in 2003, when the will was prepared, his granduncle showed him a sealed brown envelope and told him the will was inside. Gerard Healy, without expressly stating the will was taken out of the envelope, said it contained what both men believed to be the original.

Healy did not provide any information as to when or how he came to be in possession of the documents before the court, the judge said.

While originals of wills made by solicitors are often kept by the testator themselves or by solicitors who enter them on the solicitor’s wills register, there was no evidence in this case that the Dominican Order retained the original, she said.

The judge said the real difficulty in this case is not that the evidence on which Healy sought to rely was circumstantial but simply that there is no evidence at all on any key matter which would allow the court to conclude either that the original will was still in existence or, that it had been inadvertently lost or destroyed.