Court closes gate on farmer's plans to build new entrance
A Co. Limerick farmer’s plans to erect a gate and build a new entrance have been turned down for the second time.
Limerick City and Co. Council refused the application by Eddie Hennessy at Cloghnadromin, Ballysimon last year.
He asked to, “Remove existing concrete post fencing and planting and fit standard farm gate and piers”.
Below that, it stated it is the “proposed new entrance to farmland for Edward Hennessy at Cloghnadromin, Ballysimon”.
The reasons given for refusal were that the proposed development would be “contrary to the proper planning and development of the area because it constitutes a new access on a heavily trafficked section of the national road network - the N24 Limerick to Tipperary national primary road at a point where the maximum speed limit for this type of road applies and the traffic turning movements generated by the proposed development would interfere with the safety and free flow of traffic on the adjoining road”.
Mr Hennessy appealed the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala and he listed a number of grounds for appealing it.
They include when he purchased the land holding around 20 years ago it had the benefit of a right of way onto the roadway, although that entrance arrangement was never used as an alternative access was available through adjoining lands.
“However, within the last 12 months the adjacent lands have changed ownership and the new landowner has stated that he no longer wants the applicant to cross his lands due to the potential for damage, whilst he has further submitted that the applicant should use his own entrance via the right of way.