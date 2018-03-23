Court closes gate on farmer's plans to build new entrance

A Co. Limerick farmer’s plans to erect a gate and build a new entrance have been turned down for the second time.

Limerick City and Co. Council refused the application by Eddie Hennessy at Cloghnadromin, Ballysimon last year.

He asked to, “Remove existing concrete post fencing and planting and fit standard farm gate and piers”. Below that, it stated it is the “proposed new entrance to farmland for Edward Hennessy at Cloghnadromin, Ballysimon”.

The reasons given for refusal were that the proposed development would be “contrary to the proper planning and development of the area because it constitutes a new access on a heavily trafficked section of the national road network - the N24 Limerick to Tipperary national primary road at a point where the maximum speed limit for this type of road applies and the traffic turning movements generated by the proposed development would interfere with the safety and free flow of traffic on the adjoining road”. Mr Hennessy appealed the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala and he listed a number of grounds for appealing it.