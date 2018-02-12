Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 12 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

County Council takes farmer to court over yard

Stock photo
Stock photo
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Limerick City and County Council has taken a farmer to court over his yard.

Sean Gleeson, of Seefin House, Glenosheen, Ardpatrick, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary in Kilmallock Court on a water pollution offence.

Will Leahy, solicitor for Limerick City and County Council, said it was a farmyard maintenance issue following an inspection on February 23, 2017.

“He was holding cattle on a yard. He didn’t have facilities. He is now farming the cattle off the yard and there is no issue,” said Mr Leahy.

The Council’s solicitor said Mr Gleeson had been very co-operative.

“He has given an undertaking not to keep cattle on the yard and to make a contribution towards the Council’s costs,” said Mr Leahy, who asked Mr Gleeson to give the same undertaking to the court.

Mr Gleeson, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, took the stand.

Mr Leahy asked: “You are not going to keep cattle on the yard?” “No,” said Mr Gleeson.

Also Read

“If an inspector calls and find cattle on the yard you will to have to answer to the court,” said Mr Leahy.

The court heard that the sum of money agreed for Mr Gleeson to make a contribution to the council’s costs was €1,500.

The case was adjourned until July.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
Stock picture

Department needs to finance EID cattle tagging costs - ICMSA
Thomas Gunning and Donie Shine of the Irish Family Farm Rights Group

New farm group hoping to 'strike a chord' with disillusioned small...
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...


Top Stories

Department refutes claims deer are to blame for massive Kerry TB outbreak
Teagasc said it would be purchasing Friesian and Angus calves for the Farm. Stock Image.

Teagasc to rear 120 cattle on new calf to beef research demo farm
Stock Image: PA

South American deal and Brexit 'disastrous' for Irish beef farmers

What HSA inspectors will be looking for as it plans 400 farm inspections
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Collins

Varadkar to propose anti-Brexit Ulster farmer for Seanad
Cold weather conditions on the Wicklow Mountains Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Live

Snow and ice causing havoc across the country as bus services cancelled...
The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas March 1, 2016. Picture taken March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo T

EU says Bayer Monsanto must not hurt competition in digital farming