County Council takes farmer to court over yard
Limerick City and County Council has taken a farmer to court over his yard.
Sean Gleeson, of Seefin House, Glenosheen, Ardpatrick, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary in Kilmallock Court on a water pollution offence.
Will Leahy, solicitor for Limerick City and County Council, said it was a farmyard maintenance issue following an inspection on February 23, 2017.
“He was holding cattle on a yard. He didn’t have facilities. He is now farming the cattle off the yard and there is no issue,” said Mr Leahy.
The Council’s solicitor said Mr Gleeson had been very co-operative.
“He has given an undertaking not to keep cattle on the yard and to make a contribution towards the Council’s costs,” said Mr Leahy, who asked Mr Gleeson to give the same undertaking to the court.
Mr Gleeson, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, took the stand.
Mr Leahy asked: “You are not going to keep cattle on the yard?” “No,” said Mr Gleeson.