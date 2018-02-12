County Council takes farmer to court over yard

Sean Gleeson, of Seefin House, Glenosheen, Ardpatrick, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary in Kilmallock Court on a water pollution offence.

Will Leahy, solicitor for Limerick City and County Council, said it was a farmyard maintenance issue following an inspection on February 23, 2017.

“He was holding cattle on a yard. He didn’t have facilities. He is now farming the cattle off the yard and there is no issue,” said Mr Leahy.